Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Shares Bought by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) by 116.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Lazydays worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lazydays by 35.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 34,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 789,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 101,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazydays Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAZY opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.86. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67.

Insider Transactions at Lazydays

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). Lazydays had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $376.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 36,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $429,819.39. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 239,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,123.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 102,327 shares of company stock worth $1,247,085 over the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lazydays to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

About Lazydays

(Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

