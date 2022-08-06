LCMS Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (LCMS)

LCMS (LCMS) traded up 50% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last week, LCMS has traded down 0% against the US dollar. LCMS has a total market capitalization of $4,477.41 and $1.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCMS coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 107.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00623537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

LCMS Profile

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin.

Buying and Selling LCMS

