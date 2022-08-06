Lead Wallet (LEAD) Trading Up 10.8% This Week

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $304,484.77 and $855.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 120.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00668611 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016168 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Lead Wallet
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io.
Buying and Selling Lead Wallet
Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.