Leeward Investments LLC MA Acquires New Shares in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 343,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,800,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.31% of Corporate Office Properties Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,217,000 after buying an additional 378,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,982,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,949,000 after buying an additional 361,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,773,000 after buying an additional 178,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,343,000 after buying an additional 176,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 138,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Corporate Office Properties Trust

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $29.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.