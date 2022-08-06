Leeward Investments LLC MA Invests $10.57 Million in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 228,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.21% of Silgan as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLGN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SLGN opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $46.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. Silgan’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 19.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

Silgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.