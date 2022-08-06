Leeward Investments LLC MA Invests $11.62 Million in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 739,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,617,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.26% of LXP Industrial Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE LXP opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.72. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 97.24%. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arun Gupta purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 4,370 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Gupta acquired 9,100 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,865 shares in the company, valued at $183,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,965 shares of company stock worth $414,083. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Stories

