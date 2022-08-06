Leeward Investments LLC MA Invests $8.45 Million in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 389,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,454,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.99% of Kelly Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 102.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KELYA stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $816.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

