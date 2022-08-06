Leeward Investments LLC MA Makes New $7.01 Million Investment in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 572,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.72% of Harsco at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Harsco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 161,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Harsco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Harsco by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Harsco by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Harsco by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

HSC stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $507.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.78 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

