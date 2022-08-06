Leeward Investments LLC MA Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,420,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 316.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,596,000 after buying an additional 373,408 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,010,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,687,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,711,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $150.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

