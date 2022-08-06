Leeward Investments LLC MA Takes $11.09 Million Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 116,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Dorman Products by 76.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 45.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 310,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,081 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 71.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Dorman Products by 10.4% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 316,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,055,000 after acquiring an additional 29,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Dorman Products to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Dorman Products Price Performance

DORM stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $88.43 and a one year high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.11.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.