Leeward Investments LLC MA Takes Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 239,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Steven Madden stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

In related news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

