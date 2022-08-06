Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Trading Down 0.4%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 3,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Lendlease Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

