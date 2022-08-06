Leo I. Higdon, Jr. Purchases 4,500 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Stock

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EHAB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 1,165,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,022. Enhabit, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enhabit stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 142,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.28% of Enhabit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

