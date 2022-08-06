LHT 1-Day Volume Tops $4.00 (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $64,126.44 and $4.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00011676 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000751 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000388 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000416 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.