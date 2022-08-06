Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at CIBC

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cormark cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$66.22.

TSE LSPD opened at C$28.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of C$19.58 and a 52-week high of C$165.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.60.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 4,855 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.60, for a total value of C$138,853.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,904. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 4,855 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.60, for a total value of C$138,853.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,904. Also, Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.47, for a total value of C$32,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,136 shares in the company, valued at C$361,630.46. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,894 shares of company stock valued at $172,568.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

