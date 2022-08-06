Lincoln National Corp Acquires 3,525 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,661,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 473.1% in the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 42,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 35,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CIBR opened at $44.52 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

