Lincoln National Corp Buys 941 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 137,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 84,868 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $92.34 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.48.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.