Lincoln National Corp Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

MA stock opened at $357.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.68 and a 200-day moving average of $347.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.55.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

