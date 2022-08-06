Lincoln National Corp Has $3.52 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 308.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,202 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Verger Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 39,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 191,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $26.28 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.