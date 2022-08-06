Lincoln National Corp Has $5.31 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. SimpliFi Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $103.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day moving average of $105.67. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.99 and a one year high of $117.82.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

