Lincoln National Corp Purchases 7,963 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Altria Group stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

