Lincoln National Corp Sells 13,814 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,814 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,944,000 after purchasing an additional 584,001 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 520,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after purchasing an additional 885,496 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

