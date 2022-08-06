Lindenwold Advisors Buys 1,124 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,332 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.2% of Lindenwold Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $433.67. 90,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,972. The company has a market cap of $202.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.89 and a 200 day moving average of $428.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

