Lindenwold Advisors Increases Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in FirstService were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of FirstService by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of FirstService by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

FirstService Stock Performance

FirstService Announces Dividend

Shares of FSV stock opened at $131.57 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $112.64 and a one year high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

