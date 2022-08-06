Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Edward Kolodzieski Sells 7,915 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $177,296.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Edward Kolodzieski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Edward Kolodzieski sold 1,012 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $22,264.00.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $636.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.38. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.28 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 23.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LQDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

