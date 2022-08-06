Liquity (LQTY) Hits Market Capitalization of $73.83 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $73.83 million and $858,959.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00003979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 114.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00668668 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016068 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,062,144 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

