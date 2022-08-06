Litecoin Cash Trading Up 23% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $1,042.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00791229 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,130.80 or 0.99802867 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 763,222,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

