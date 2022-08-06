Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sells $36,659.25 in Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LAD traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,652. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.17 and a 200 day moving average of $297.25. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.20 and a 1 year high of $379.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.12 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 3.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,895,000 after buying an additional 718,639 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,408,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,877,000 after buying an additional 16,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

