LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT Lowered to $88.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $106.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Price Performance

LIVN stock opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $93.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 109.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.