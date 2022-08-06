LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT Lowered to $88.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $106.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.21% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.
LivaNova Price Performance
LIVN stock opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $93.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 109.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
