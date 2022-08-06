LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LiveRamp updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP stock traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,082. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,682,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,840,000 after purchasing an additional 51,639 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in LiveRamp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,616,000 after acquiring an additional 244,405 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after acquiring an additional 351,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LiveRamp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,173,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,409,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About LiveRamp

A number of analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

