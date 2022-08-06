LOCGame Price Reaches $0.0351 on Exchanges (LOCG)

LOCGame (LOCG) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, LOCGame has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One LOCGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. LOCGame has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $160,385.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.66 or 0.00623799 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00015053 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
LOCGame Profile
LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame.
LOCGame Coin Trading
