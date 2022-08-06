LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $305.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 305 ($3.74) and last traded at GBX 316 ($3.87), with a volume of 222191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($3.92).

The firm has a market capitalization of £326.78 million and a P/E ratio of 530.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 333.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 365.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. LSL Property Services’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

In other news, insider David Stewart bought 7,820 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 316 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £24,711.20 ($30,279.62). Also, insider Helen Buck acquired 8,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 402 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £34,334.82 ($42,071.83).

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

