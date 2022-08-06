LunchMoney Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (LMY)

LunchMoney (LMY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a market cap of $166,648.72 and approximately $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,196.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003642 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00132349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00034531 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00060795 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,721,426 coins. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken.

LunchMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.