Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$9.50 at CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Haywood Securities cut shares of Lundin Mining to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lundin Mining to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.78.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$6.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.57 and a one year high of C$14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 3.94.

Insider Activity

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$841.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.1032024 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.17 per share, with a total value of C$4,582,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,672,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$895,258,182.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,723,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,309,252.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

