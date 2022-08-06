Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 43.21% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Lyft Price Performance

Lyft stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,487,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,273,411. Lyft has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 12.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 31.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 72.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 35.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lyft Company Profile

LYFT has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lyft from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna downgraded Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

