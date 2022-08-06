Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $76.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Magna International in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

NYSE MGA opened at $61.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Magna International has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

