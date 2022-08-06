Maincoin (MNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $92,573.52

Maincoin (MNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Maincoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $92,573.52 and approximately $17.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.



About Maincoin

Maincoin is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maincoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

