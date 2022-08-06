Maker Price Hits $1,114.75 on Top Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $1,114.75 or 0.04798658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $132.38 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,228.16 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003638 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00131797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033691 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00064915 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

