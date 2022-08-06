Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Announces Earnings Results

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.68 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Manitowoc Trading Down 4.5 %

MTW traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $397.35 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $27.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manitowoc

In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger purchased 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $430,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,165.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

