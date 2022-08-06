Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Announces Earnings Results

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.68 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.
Manitowoc Trading Down 4.5 %
MTW traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $397.35 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $27.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at Manitowoc
In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger purchased 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $430,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,165.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
