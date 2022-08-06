Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Robert W. Baird

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRVI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 91.57%. The company’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 111,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 67,774 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 6,620.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 45,617 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.