Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Marcus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. Marcus has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $132.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.75 million. Marcus had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marcus will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after acquiring an additional 181,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marcus by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,526,000 after acquiring an additional 73,398 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Marcus by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marcus by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 31,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

