Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

MCS has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Marcus Price Performance

NYSE:MCS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.83. 240,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. Marcus has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $132.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.75 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marcus will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marcus by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

