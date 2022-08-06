Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.33-$6.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.33-6.59 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.83.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.01. 2,138,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.78.

Insider Activity

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Marriott International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Marriott International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Marriott International by 64.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.