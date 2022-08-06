Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.59-$1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.33-$6.59 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.83.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.01. 2,138,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.78. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $195.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 625.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

