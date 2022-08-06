MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Earnings Results

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.99%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.29. 788,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.17.

Get MasTec alerts:

Institutional Trading of MasTec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,859,000 after purchasing an additional 86,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About MasTec

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on MasTec from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.