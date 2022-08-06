Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Position Trimmed by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Match Group were worth $12,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.77. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

