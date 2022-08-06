McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,378 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MCD traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.23. 1,818,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,315. The company has a market cap of $191.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.10 and a 200 day moving average of $247.83.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.