McEwen Mining’s (MUX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

TSE:MUX opened at C$4.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.74. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.05.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$32.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

