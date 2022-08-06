MediShares Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19,768.00 (MDS)

MediShares (MDS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, MediShares has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a total market cap of $459,304.77 and approximately $19,768.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MediShares

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MediShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

