Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $13.88 Million Stock Position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,594 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 9.48% of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF worth $13,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 1,150.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 61,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 56,679 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $51.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.